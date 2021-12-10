City of Albuquerque issues shutdown notice Friday for dust-generating businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has ordered a shutdown for contractors and businesses that generate dust. Due to high winds, the city has ordered the immediate shutdown of these businesses. The notice is effective as of 11:40 a.m. and expires Friday at 7 p.m.
Shutdown notices are issued during high wind events. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a wind advisory that also remains in effect until 7 p.m. Wind speeds will continue to increase throughout New Mexico Friday afternoon.