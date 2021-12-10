City of Albuquerque issues shutdown notice Friday for dust-generating businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nice to see some snow for our northern mountains this afternoon. Many of our ski resorts are reporting a couple of inches of snow from this storm. Closer to Chama around half of a foot fell in the Tusas Mountains. All this moisture is quickly moving to the northeast. Much drier air is working in from the west. This means our wind speeds will continue increasing later this afternoon as the jet stream cuts right through us. This will easily produce wind gusts 55-65 mph! This will create hazardous travel conditions especially on highways such as I-25. Take your time traveling this evening! Our winds will eventually subside late tonight into Saturday as some arctic air invades the state.

Morning lows Saturday will dip subzero for the north, and subfreezing for the rest of us. Saturday will be colder than average as we'll struggle in the lower 40s for the RGV. However, by Sunday, all this will be a thing of the past as high pressure builds to our northeast. This will mean more warm, downsloping winds for eastern New Mexico under mainly sunny skies.