City crews prepare for weekend storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City crews are getting ready for the storm. “We do have our standard fleet of snowplows and overtime folks who are cued up for the appropriate hours when we expect those storms to hit. We also have plenty of salt, slurry on in storage, so we’re in a good position there for actually the rest of the winter snow season,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The mayor says since the storm is hitting over the weekend, there will be fewer people on the roads but they are encouraging people to stay put if they can. they will also be expanding services at the homeless shelter, if it fills up, they will offer hotel vouchers. Vans will be out this weekend picking up people to take them to the shelter.