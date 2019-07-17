Christopher’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Northern parts of New Mexico will begin to slowly dry out today. Storm coverage will become more isolated with best chances for the eastern plains and southwestern NM. High temps will climb into the 90s & 100s. ABQ will top out in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be a hot one with the drying trend spreading south. Most of southern Colorado, northern & central NM will be dry. Only storm chances will be across southern NM. Highs will climb into the 90s & 100s. The ABQ Metro may see the hottest day of the year by Thursday with a high of 98 while Roswell climbs to 105!! Stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen.