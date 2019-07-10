Christopher’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Today will be the warmest day of the year for central New Mexico. Albuquerque will top out at 97 degrees. Temperatures elsewhere across the state will be in the 80s, 90s & 100s. Temps across the NE will be slightly cooler than yesterday thanks to a backdoor cold front. This front will bring increased moisture and a few spot storms will fire up along and behind the front in NE NM. A few severe storms are possible for the NE. The front will sneak into central NM late tonight creating an uptick in winds across the ABQ Metro thanks to the east canyon winds. Winds will gust up to 40mph by tonight.

THURSDAY: The cold front will continue its trek west across NM. As moisture fills in behind the front, spotty storms will develop but will remain isolated in nature. High pressure will still remain in control, thus, temps will climb in the 80s, 90s & 100s despite the cold front.