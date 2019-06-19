Christopher’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Temps are quickly warming this afternoon. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s and low 100s. Isolated storms are possible across the northeast but storms will be limited in coverage and intensity.

THURSDAY: High pressure continuing to dominate, which will allow temps to continue to warm. Afternoon highs will top out in the 90s & 100s. The ABQ Metro should see its warmest day of the year with highs in the mid-90s. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected! (Stay hydrated and out of the sun)

FRIDAY: Most areas will remain warm with temps in the 90s & 100s across central and eastern NM. Temps may fall a touch (but still warm) out west. Most areas will remain dry but a pop-up storm is possible across NW NM and S. CO. (Friday is the first day of Summer!)