Christopher’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: The backdoor cold front has worked it way through New Mexico with an increase in moisture & cooler temperatures. Scattered afternoon storms will develop once we add in a touch of daytime heating. The deep moisture and slow movement of the storms will lead to isolated flash flooding. Temperatures will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s today. The ABQ Metro will remain in the upper-80s today with isolated afternoon storms.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be a touch warmer than Tuesday. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s. ABQ should get back to 90. Isolated storms are possible across the state during the afternoon hours.

