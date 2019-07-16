Christopher’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Another afternoon of scattered storms possible for NM. The best chance for afternoon storms will be across western, northeastern & central NM. ABQ should get in on the storm action this afternoon. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Wednesday & Thursday begins to slowly dry out for northwestern & central NM. Storm coverage will become more isolated by Wednesday followed by dry conditions by Thursday. The best chance for afternoon storms will be across southern NM on Thursday. Highs will climb into the 90s & 100s as dry air filters into northern & central NM.