Christopher’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY MORNING: Dry air will stick around New Mexico today keeping much of the state dry. The only chance for isolated storms will be across the higher terrain of northern & western NM. Temps will climb back into the 80s & 90s–above average.

FRIDAY: Friday looks to be the last day of mostly dry conditions. Moisture will begin to increase late in the day across the state. A weak backdoor cold front will sneak into NE NM but not do too much in the way of cooling temps or aiding in storm chances. High temps will climb into the 80s & 90s.