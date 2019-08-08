Christopher’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Storms will develop this afternoon. A few severe storms are possible across NE NM where there is a marginal risk for severe storms. Main hazards are large hail & damaging winds. Heavy rain, leading to flash flooding, is possible this afternoon across the state. Temperatures will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s. The ABQ Metro has a chance for isolated afternoon storms.

FRIDAY: Moisture continues to increase on Friday. At the same time, a weak disturbance will cross the state. This will allow storms to increase in coverage for the state. Flash flooding is a real possibility. Highs will stay above average–climbing into the 80s, 90s & 100s.

