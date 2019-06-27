Christopher’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Scattered storms already popping up across northern New Mexico this afternoon. Storms will increase in coverage throughout the day. Wetting storms most likely for central & eastern NM while western NM may see dry storms. Dry storms will produce 40 to 50 mph winds. There is the potential for storms to be strong to severe across the east. Main hazards are: large hail & damaging winds. Highs will top out in the 80s & 90s.

FRIDAY: Moisture continues to advance west across the state allowing another round of afternoon and evening storms. Afternoon highs will be similar to Thursday with most places in the 80s & 90s.

SATURDAY: Spotty to scattered storms will return Saturday afternoon — this time around favoring western and central NM with more isolated coverage east. Afternoon temperatures will return to seasonal normals — Albuquerque: 91°.