Christopher’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

THURSDAY: Temps are quickly warming across New Mexico this afternoon. Highs will climb well into the 80s, 90s and low 100s. Winds will be breezy at times this afternoon out of the southwest at about 15mph.

FRIDAY: Temps will remain warm to hot on Friday, which is fitting since Friday is the first day of Summer. Highs will top out in the 80s, 90s and low 100s. The next weather maker will begin to close in from the northwest and is it does, a few storms will be possible over the northwest higher terrain and increase the winds. The increase in winds (15-35mph) will increase the fire danger, thus, a FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect.

SATURDAY: The mentioned storm will cross the southern Rockies, sending down a cold front as it passes. Highs will cool into the 70s, 80s and 90s. A few spot storms are favored for southern Colorado and far northwest NM.