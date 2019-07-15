Christopher’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

MONDAY MORNING: Afternoon storms possible yet again today for the majority of NM. Storm coverage will be scattered in nature but the slow movement of storms could lead to heavy rain. The best chance for afternoon storms will be across western, northern & central NM. The ABQ Metro has the opportunity for afternoon storms, too. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Tuesday & Wednesday will be a repeat on Monday. Afternoon storms possible. Storm coverage will become more isolated by Wednesday. The best chance for afternoon storms will be across western, northern & central NM. The north will begin to dry out by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will climb into the 90s & 100s.