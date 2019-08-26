Christopher’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Dry air hanging on across much of New Mexico today. This will allow temperatures to soar this afternoon. Highs will be well above average and should break records in a few locations with highs climbing into the 90s & 100s for most of NM. A backdoor cold front will sneak into NE NM today, which will create an isolated storm chance for far NE parts of the state and may keep temps in the upper-80s.

TUESDAY: The backdoor cold front sneaks its way SW overnight into Tuesday. This will keep highs cooler for central & eastern NM. Highs will climb into the upper-70s, 80s & low-90s. Farther west, temps will climb back into the mid to upper-90s. Isolated storms are possible east of the central mountains.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss