Christopher’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Dry air is beginning to push into NW NM and will continue to advance east today. Afternoon storms are possible for SW NM & eastern NM. A few storms may become severe in NE NM–main hazards are: large hail & damaging winds. Temps will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Dry air continues to work its way into the state–decreasing storm chances. The dry air will allow for temperatures to soar above average–near record highs possible. Temps will climb into the 90s & 100s. Stay hydrated & wear sunscreen!