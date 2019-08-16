Christopher’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Another day of above average temperatures for New Mexico & southern Colorado. Temps will quickly warm into the 80s, 90s & 100s. A Heat Advisory for Chaves County this afternoon, which includes Roswell. Stay out of the heat if possible, and/or stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen. Afternoon storms will be focused across the higher terrain of northern NM but will be very isolated in nature. A few dry storms are possible, which will increase the strong wind hazard (40-55mph).

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: HOT HOT HOT!!! The weekend will be well above average with most areas climbing into the 90s & 100s. Near record highs possible. Stay hydrated! Storm chances very minimal.