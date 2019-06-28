Christopher’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Storms firing up this afternoon, which will favor western & central New Mexico. More isolated storms are possible across the east. The storms will move slow, which will allow for heavy rain and an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out. Hazards: cloud-to-ground lightning, 60mph winds and quarter size hail. Temps will climb into 80s & 90s.

SATURDAY: More afternoon storms likely for NM. Storms will favor western and northern NM. Isolated storms are possible within central and eastern parts of the state. Temps will climb into the 80s and 90s.

SUNDAY: Storms continue Sunday afternoon for central, western & northern NM. Temps will climb back into the 80s & 90s.