Christopher’s 4th Of July Morning Forecast







THURSDAY MORNING (4TH OF JULY): A ridge over the state will allow temperatures to warm quickly today and ensure central and western New Mexico remain dry. The only chance for a storm is near the TX/NM border where isolated severe storms are possible. Hazards are: lightning, hail and strong winds. Temps will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s.

FRIDAY: Changes quickly take place Friday. The ridge that knocked down storm chances for most of NM will begin to move east into eastern NM/western TX. This will allow moisture to surge back into the state thanks to a southerly flow. A backdoor cold front looks to sneak into the NE late in the day as well. This will increase storm chance for the entire state. Highs will be in the 80s & 90s (one or two low-100s across the SE).

WEEKEND: More widespread showers and storms possible over the weekend for all of NM. Temps will fall into the upper-70s, 80s & 90s for the state.





