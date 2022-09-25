Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to clear skies and seasonably cool temperatures. Some spots in the northern mountain zones are bear freezing into the upper 30s near Taos. Grants is also in the upper 30s. So grab the sweatshirts and jackets before heading out the door this morning.

However, temps will rebound rather quickly with mostly sunny skies. Highs will wind up in the lower to middle 80s for the ABQ metro, upper 80s for Roswell, and near 80° for Santa Fe. But we’ll see some stronger afternoon wind gusts east of the mountains as the cold front passes.

Gusts will range in 25-30+ mph during the afternoon and evening. This will transport some higher dewpoints/moisture to the northern mountain zones. So we’ll see some scattered PM storms in the Sangre de Cristo as well as the Gila.

Otherwise, Sunday will be a great day to enjoy some fall activities. Monday however will see slightly better storm coverage over the central mountain chain. The Rio Grande Valley will see some scattered storms over the higher terrain.

High temperatures remain pretty consistent through the week with highs in the lower to middle 80s across central New Mexico. Some isolated storms will return to the northern mountains midweek, but moisture will be limited.