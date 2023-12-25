Chilly weather will stick around into Tuesday. Quiet weather will continue now into the end of the year.

Colder temperatures have returned for Christmas Day. This cold air will stick around into Tuesday, with wind chills Tuesday morning in the teens and single digits. A warming trend begins though Tuesday afternoon that will continue into the end of this week when high temperatures will finally climb back closer to average for the end of December.

Dry weather will also stick around through the end of the year. A weak weather disturbance may bring some light snowfall to southern Colorado this weekend, but New Mexico will remain dry. The active weather pattern is not over though as the overall pattern continues to bring more storms to New Mexico in the new year.