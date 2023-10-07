NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We saw a picture perfect day across the Albuquerque metro for the first day of Balloon Fiesta. A few spotty showers move through the western portions of the state as we head into the later evening hours, with calming skies overnight and temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s across the state.

Tomorrow looks to be another great day with a few spotty showers to the southwestern portions of the state. Temperatures will climb into the 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny and calm skies. Into the workweek, we see temperatures heating back up to well above average for southern New Mexico and seasonable for northern parts of the state. A cold front will push in late week, bringing fall-like conditions to the state.