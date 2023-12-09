If you are planning on traveling through Raton Pass or even into Union County this morning, you may run into some tricky travel spots which is why a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Anywhere from 1″-3″ of snow is expected, localized areas could see up to 6″ close to the CO border.

The line of snow will die down as it pushes south across eastern New Mexico, potentially bringing areas along I-40 near Tucumcari some snow through the mid to late morning hours. The back door cold front ushered in breezy winds and much colder temperatures, with wind chill values in the low twenties, teens, and even single digits for much of the state. A few flurries are possible across the Northern Mountains Saturday afternoon as much drier air arrives.

Northerly winds will bring breezy conditions to eastern New Mexico, and usher in much colder temperatures with today being 10°-20° colder than yesterday. Early Sunday morning will be frigid with the state waking up to temperatures in the 20s, teens, and single digits.

Drier, warmer, and calmer weather will arrive early next week. We are already tracking our next storm system which is on track to approach the state mid to late next week. This storm system will bring a lot more significant moisture to the region and allow for more widespread rain and snow next Wednesday and Thursday. The exact timing, intensity, and location are still very uncertain since it’s so far out but stay up to date as we fine-tune the forecast in the coming days.