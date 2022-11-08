This morning we are seeing some low level clouds across the east plains, and a chance for patchy fog. Temperatures have stayed very mild for our morning commute in the east, thanks to southeast winds, higher moisture content and the low clouds. Skies are partly cloudy for the rest of New Mexico, and temperatures are typically cool.

We will see increasing sunshine by the afternoon across the state, with breezy winds and mild temperatures. South winds will pick up to around 20-30 mph. In the Metro, winds will likely gust to around 25 mph. Raton Pass, Johnson, and Bartlett Mesas are under a wind advisory until 7 PM, due to winds expected up to 50 mph.

Wednesday will be even windier across the state, with all areas seeing gusts between 35 and 50 mph.