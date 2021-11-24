Application for cloud seeding project near Taos withdrawn

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The company behind a cloud seeing project near Taos has withdrawn its application. Western Weather Consultants of Durango filed an application with the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission to start cloud seeding on December 13 starting in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains extending all the way to Santa Fe.

The project would release silver iodide towards potential could to essentially make it rain or snow. Community members express concerns about the impact on the environment. The company says at this point the timeline isn’t going to work for the program so they are withdrawing the application. It’s unclear if they will try again.