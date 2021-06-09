Albuquerque’s wildfire haze explained: When will it move out?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As wildfire haze continues to blanket the Albuquerque metro area this week, some are wondering if any relief is on the way. The city has been subject to several air quality alerts as smoke continues drifting in from wildfires in Arizona and southwest New Mexico.
Story continues below
Related Coverage
- Wildfire smoke results in Air Quality Alert for western, central New Mexico
- Hot and dry as the smoke lingers
- Fires in the region bring smoke and haze into Albuquerque
- View Today’s Pollen & Air Quality
- Santa Fe women build air purifiers to combat smoke pollution during wildfire season
- Arizona wildfires force more evacuations, highway closures
Meteorologist Grant Tosterud recently joined Digital Anchor Chris McKee in the KRQE News 13 Digital Studio to break down the facts and the forecasts tied to the haze. Watch the extended discussion above to learn more about where the smoke is coming from, why is hanging out in Albuquerque and when some changes in the weather pattern may help Albuquerque catch a break from the haze.