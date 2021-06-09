Albuquerque’s wildfire haze explained: When will it move out?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As wildfire haze continues to blanket the Albuquerque metro area this week, some are wondering if any relief is on the way. The city has been subject to several air quality alerts as smoke continues drifting in from wildfires in Arizona and southwest New Mexico.

Meteorologist Grant Tosterud recently joined Digital Anchor Chris McKee in the KRQE News 13 Digital Studio to break down the facts and the forecasts tied to the haze. Watch the extended discussion above to learn more about where the smoke is coming from, why is hanging out in Albuquerque and when some changes in the weather pattern may help Albuquerque catch a break from the haze.

3 p.m. NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke June 9, 2021

