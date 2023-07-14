NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is currently in a long stretch of hot weather with triple-digit temperatures being recorded throughout the state. But why is it happening and when will we get relief from it?

What’s currently happening to the entire desert southwest region is an area of high pressure called a heat dome. “And high pressure basically causes sinking air. So when air sinks from higher levels to lower levels, it compresses it – puts pressure on it basically,” said KRQE Meteorologist Zoe Mintz. “And that heats up the air.”

Courtesy KRQE Meteorologist Zoe Mintz

Mintz says that what’s happening now is a strong ridge of high pressure is causing even warmer temperatures due to the fact the air is being pushed down at a faster rate. The issue with all this is how long we’ll be seeing the high temps. The heatwave that started last week is continuing this week and will be here next week as well.

“And that’s not normal,” Mintz said. Normally the heat dome moves around and lets monsoon moisture in, but that’s not happening. “[The heat dome] is not the high pressure that is the monsoon high pressure, it is a heat dome high pressure so they’re very different,” Mintz adds.

El Niño also has a lot to do with the heat dome issue. The warm air near South America is rising. “Because it’s so warm there, it has to fall down somewhere, so it’s falling down directly over us,” said Mintz. “And it’s inhibiting any of the storms that would form during the monsoon. It’s bringing all of the moisture further south so it can’t reach us, and then it’s allowing all of the heat to continue to build.”

Courtesy KRQE Meteorologist Zoe Mintz

The last time Albuquerque, in particular, received a long streak of 100-degree days was a nine-day stretch from June 22 to June 30, 1980. Mintz says the Albuquerque Sunport, on average, sees about three 100-degree days per year, and that’s already happened in 2023. “We’re expecting [Friday] to be the fourth, most likely Sunday or Monday to be the fifth. Tuesday Wednesday, [the sixth, and seventh],” Mintz said.

Courtesy KRQE Meteorologist Zoe Mintz

Southern New Mexico is seeing the brunt of the heat, however. Roswell already saw a streak of temperatures over 105 for 10 days from June 19 to 29 of this year. “The biggest issue is overnight lows in southern New Mexico are going to be really warm still..there is no relief, even at night time,” Mintz said.