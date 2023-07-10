Showers continue midday in northern and eastern New Mexico, but most will start to fizzle out during the early afternoon. More storms will develop by mid-afternoon and move east this afternoon and evening. Most of the state will see a chance for showers and thunderstorms, except the Four Corners, where only very light sprinkles or virga will be possible in the low elevations. The Metro will see the chance for rain by the evening hours. Eastern NM could see a couple of severe storms, capable of producing damaging wind and large hail.

The moisture will recycle around high pressure and return to the state Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing more daily storms to the state. Temperatures will stay hot all week, with the hottest, near-record temperatures arriving Wednesday through Saturday. Heat advisories will be in effect in southern New Mexico all week.