Bitterly cold air continues through Friday morning across New Mexico. A warming trend begins Friday with chances for rain and snow returning this weekend.

It was one of the coldest mornings this winter this morning across New Mexico. Temperatures struggled to recover this afternoon despite all of the sunshine. It will be another very cold night all across the state, but a warming trend starts Friday afternoon. High clouds will stream into the state Friday morning as well with high temperatures still sitting below average.

Our active weather pattern returns again this weekend. Temperatures will continue their climb through the weekend too. A chance for spotty showers and light mountain snow will return to southern parts of the state Saturday morning. Some of that moisture may even make it as far north as Albuquerque Saturday morning. Sunday will bring another chance of rain and mountain snow to far southern New Mexico and the northern mountains. This will expand through Monday night for areas along and west of the central mountain chain.

Windy weather will begin to develop this weekend for the eastern plains and will continue to stick around through much of next week as another storm system moves in next Wednesday. In addition to the windy weather, rain, and mountain snow chances will also return to parts of the state.