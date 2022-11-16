NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad.

KRQE News 13 received reports from viewers in Roswell and the Sacramento Mountains about feeling the earthquake. This is the third-largest earthquake in Texas history and the largest since 1995.

Shaking from Wednesday’s earthquake was reported in Carlsbad, Hobbs and Roswell. The first earthquake west of Mentone, Texas was reported around 2:30 p.m.