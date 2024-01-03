NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Although some parts of New Mexico have already seen snow in 2024, the first big winter storm of the year is set to hit starting parts of the state Wednesday night. The afternoon is expected to be sunny and mild before cloud coverage increases and the storm moves in from the west on Wednesday evening.

Expected Snowfall

Snow and rain will get heavier throughout the night and into the early morning. The areas most likely to be impacted are the north, west, and central parts of the state, with the storm moving into eastern New Mexico through Thursday. While Albuquerque may get more rain than snow, northern parts of New Mexico are set to get several inches of snow. Below is a map of the expected snowfall amounts throughout the state.

Forecast snowfall in New Mexico as of January 3, 2024.

Storm Warnings and Advisories

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service has several Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect throughout the state. The purple “advisory” portions of the map indicate areas in which residents should be aware, as the winter weather may cause inconvenience and disruption during travel. The pink “storm warning” portions of the map indicate areas where residents need to take action because serious winter weather is pending or is already taking place, leading to dangerous travel conditions. To view the most updated Winter Weather Alerts map, click here.

Winter weather alerts as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The Impact of El Niño

A natural climate pattern called El Niño is one of the main reasons for the incoming storm; this occurs when warmer-than-average sea temperatures cause the Pacific jet stream to shift farther south, bringing wetter and colder conditions to the southern United States.

El Niño climate pattern.

Colder Temperatures

Even after Wednesday night’s storm, colder conditions will be sticking around going forward. Temperatures will be below freezing in areas like Chama, Taos, Angel Fire, and Los Alamos through the weekend and into early next week.

Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service. New Mexico precipitation and temperatures for January 2024.

Safe Driving Tips

Winter weather can make for dangerous driving conditions. The New Mexico Department of Transportation has some tips to help community members stay safe this season.