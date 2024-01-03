NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Although some parts of New Mexico have already seen snow in 2024, the first big winter storm of the year is set to hit starting parts of the state Wednesday night. The afternoon is expected to be sunny and mild before cloud coverage increases and the storm moves in from the west on Wednesday evening.
Expected Snowfall
Snow and rain will get heavier throughout the night and into the early morning. The areas most likely to be impacted are the north, west, and central parts of the state, with the storm moving into eastern New Mexico through Thursday. While Albuquerque may get more rain than snow, northern parts of New Mexico are set to get several inches of snow. Below is a map of the expected snowfall amounts throughout the state.
Storm Warnings and Advisories
As of early Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service has several Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect throughout the state. The purple “advisory” portions of the map indicate areas in which residents should be aware, as the winter weather may cause inconvenience and disruption during travel. The pink “storm warning” portions of the map indicate areas where residents need to take action because serious winter weather is pending or is already taking place, leading to dangerous travel conditions. To view the most updated Winter Weather Alerts map, click here.
The Impact of El Niño
A natural climate pattern called El Niño is one of the main reasons for the incoming storm; this occurs when warmer-than-average sea temperatures cause the Pacific jet stream to shift farther south, bringing wetter and colder conditions to the southern United States.
Colder Temperatures
Even after Wednesday night’s storm, colder conditions will be sticking around going forward. Temperatures will be below freezing in areas like Chama, Taos, Angel Fire, and Los Alamos through the weekend and into early next week.
Safe Driving Tips
Winter weather can make for dangerous driving conditions. The New Mexico Department of Transportation has some tips to help community members stay safe this season.
- Be prepared before you go: Make sure you have plenty of fuel, adequate windshield washer fluid, and antifreeze. Check the inflation on your tires, and remove snow from your vehicle (including from the headlights and taillights). Keep a flashlight, phone charger, sand or kitty litter, blanket, first aid supplies, water, and snacks in your vehicle.
- Plan ahead: Check the forecast and the latest road conditions by calling 511 or visiting this link. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and expect delays.
- Wear your seatbelt: Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained.
- Take it slow: The best crash prevention on snow and ice is to slow down.
- Avoid using cruise control: Never use cruise control when the roads are slick. It can reduce your control of the vehicle if your tires begin to skid or slip
- Steer in the direction of a skid.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly.
- Increase your following distance.
- Know your brakes: It takes more time to stop in adverse conditions, and stopping too quickly can cause drivers to lose control of the vehicle.
- Use caution on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas: These areas typically freeze first and take longer to thaw.
- Don’t crowd the plow or other drivers: Allow plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you. Stopping requires up to ten times the distance than usual in snowy and icy weather. Keep at least a 50-foot or five-car length distance between you and those in front of you.
- Don’t stop if you can avoid it.
- Don’t power up hills.