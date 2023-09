ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local students got a lesson about the weather straight from a pro from KRQE.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud stopped by the Albuquerque Collegiate Charter School in the South Valley Wednesday for the latest Weather Academy.

Each student also received a compass, thermometer, and a weather academy certificate.

If you want someone from our weather team to visit your class, more information can be found here.