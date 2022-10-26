ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local elementary school students learn about meteorology from the pros here at KRQE News 13. KRQE Weather Academy kicked off Tuesday at Manzano Day School. Meteorologists Erica Meyer and Zoe Mintz presented and answered students’ questions about weather science.

Tuesday, students earned the title of KRQE Weather Academy graduate, which came with a weather center kit for their classroom.

Teachers interested in bringing the KRQE Weather Academy to their students, fill out the form here.