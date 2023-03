ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Wherry Elementary School in southeast Albuquerque were part of KRQE News 13’s weather academy on Monday, Mar. 13. KRQE’s Chief meteorologist Grant Tosterud taught the students about the seasons in New Mexico and how they affect our weather.

Students received a compass, thermometer, and weather academy certificate following the lesson. If you’re interested in having our weather team speak to your class, click here.