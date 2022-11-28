ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another group of students is now KRQE Weather Academy certified thanks to the pros at KRQE. Meteorologists Erica Meyer and Zoe Mintz were at Rio Grande Academy of Arts for a lesson on weather.
They also answered kids’ questions. At the end of the day, kids were given a certificate, compass, and thermometer.