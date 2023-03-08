ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at McCollum Elementary School in Albuquerque were part of KRQE’s weather academy Tuesday. KRQE meteorologist Zoe Mintz broke down a multitude of topics for the students, including a lesson on different types of clouds.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque holds promotion ceremony for first woman fire chief
- New Mexico: UNM offering fast pathway to becoming a teacher
- Crime: Drunk driver leads officers on a chase through Colorado and New Mexico
- Larry Barker: New Mexico’s mystery project: A case study in wasted tax dollars
Students were given a compass, thermometer and weather a weather academy certificate. Teachers, if you’re interested in having our weather team speak to your class, click here.