ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Mary Ann Binford Elementary got to learn all about New Mexico’s weather from one of our meteorologists, Erica Meyer, Tuesday morning.

They got the chance to learn about the seasons and how they impact our weather.

As always, each student got a compass, thermometer, and Weather Academy certificate after the lesson.

If you’re a teacher and want our weather team to speak to your class, click here.