ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meteorologist Zoe Mintz spent Thursday morning at Horizon Academy for KRQE News 13’s Weather Academy. Thursday was KRQE’s first Weather Academy of the 2023-2024 school year.

Around 80 fifth-grade students learned about how the weather works in New Mexico. Every student also got a compass, a thermometer, and a weather academy certificate.

Teachers interested in bringing the KRQE Weather Academy to their students, fill out the form here. However, at this time the Weather Academy is only available for 2nd-6th graders in the Albuquerque-Metro area.

The KRQE Weather Academy is an educational opportunity for kids to give them knowledge about the science of weather. It is our goal to challenge kids to think, observe, and analyze the weather in their community. We teach not only why the weather is happening, but how to stay safe during dangerous weather conditions.