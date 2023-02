ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 meteorologists Erica Meyer and Eric Dobroka were out at the Albuquerque Collegiate Charter School Thursday as part of the KRQE Weather academy. They spoke to a group of kindergarteners and first-graders at the school.

The group of students was given a lesson on the season and the desert climate here in New Mexico. Any teachers that would like KRQE meteorologists to visit their school can apply online.