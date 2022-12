ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chief meteorologist Grant Tosterud and meteorologist Zoe Mintz stopped by Barcelona Elementary School Tuesday and spoke to students about weather. The duo gave a presentation on New Mexico’s weather patterns and afterward, students were given a KRQE Weather Academy certificate, thermometer, and compass.

