ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The KRQE Weather Academy was out again Thursday. They visited South Valley’s Albuquerque Collegiate Charter School.

Meteorlogists Eric Dobroka and Zoe Mintz taught students about the seasons in New Mexico.

Students were given a certificate at the end of the presentation.

Teachers, if you’re interested in having our weather team speak to your class, click here.