ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another group of students is now KRQE Weather Academy certified, thanks to the pros at KRQE. Chief meteorologist Grant Tosterud and meteorologist Eric Debroka taught kids about how New Mexico’s weather pattern works.

The duo gave a presentation to explain how weather works, and afterward, the students were given a thermometer, compass, and KRQE Weather Academy graduate certificate. Teachers interested in bringing the KRQE Weather Academy to their students, fill out the form here.