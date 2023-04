ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, one of our very own meteorologists, Erica Meyer, spent the morning at Janet Kahn Elementary. She visited students as a part of KRQE’s Weather Academy.

Students got a chance to learn about the seasons in New Mexico and how they affect our weather.

They also each received a compass, thermometer, and weather academy certificate after the lesson.

If you’re a teacher and are interested in our crew coming to speak to your class, click here.