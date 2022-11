ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fifth graders from Barcelona Elementary school learned about meteorology from the pros here at KRQE News 13. Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud and Meteorologist Zoe Mintz presented and answered students’ questions about weather science.

Wednesday, students earned the title of KRQE Weather Academy graduate and received a weather center kit for their classroom.

