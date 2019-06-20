Woman travels from Illinois to Albuquerque to volunteer at Senior Games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 14,000 athletes, competing in 20 sports over 12 days. It takes a lot of work to pull off the Senior Games happening all across Albuquerque.

KRQE News 13 met up with one of the volunteers who came all the way from Illinois to not only compete, but also help out.

Angela Walker has a special way of making strangers feel good. “I’ve always had it, as long as I can remember. I enjoy helping people, it’s in my DNA,” she said.

That’s why she made the more than 1,300-mile trek from Lake Bluff, Illinois to Albuquerque. “I like to volunteer wherever I go and whenever I feel there might be a need,” Walker said. “For athletes in general, sometimes we need help, we need directions.”

Walker knows first hand what it’s like to be an athlete. “I have about 30 medals in about seven different spots,” she said.

Walker just took the gold in horseshoes. Despite never playing sports in her youth, the Navy vet turned to sports when she had to start using a wheelchair six years ago.

“I’m in a wheelchair but it’s difficult to bring that here,” she explained.

When not competing, Walker is volunteering four hours a day. She says it’s more than handing out brochures. She also helps athletes deal with defeat.

“You came here and you’re a winner. You got here because you’re a winner.”

Walker also competes in other sports including bocce ball and archery.