NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Through the evening hours, winds are what we’re talking about as sustained winds are between 25 to 35 mph with gusts upwards of 45 mph at times. As we head overnight winds will still be breezy but slightly calmer with showers and storms amplifying across the eastern portions of the state.

Monday will be windy once again with a marginal and slight risk for severe storms for much of eastern New Mexico. Strong winds, heavy rain, small hail are all possibilities throughout Monday.

Cooler conditions move into the region through the middle to end of the week as a pacific cold front makes its way across the country through the middle of the week.