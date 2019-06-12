Whataburger standoff suspect makes first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The stabbing suspect accused of causing an hours-long SWAT standoff at a Whataburger on Tuesday gave the judge a hard time in court.

Police say Tracy Parks first tried to rob an employee in the parking lot of the restaurant on Menaul and Second Street, then stabbed him in the neck before holing up in the bathroom. Police say it took flashbangs and gas to finally get him to come out.

Wednesday when prosecutors pushed to keep him locked up until trial, Parks’ attorney had some trouble keeping him quiet.

“I’m held without bond? I heard everything I need to hear. I want to go back to my cell. I don’t need to hear no more. Can I go back to my cell?” Parks said.

“Hold on, Mr. Parks…Mr. Parks, let your attorney speak,” the judge said.

Another hearing will determine if Parks will be held.