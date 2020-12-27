Truck playing audio ‘similar’ to that in Nashville explosion shuts down highway in Tennessee

Video

by: Sean Noone and WKRN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — Highway 231 South in Wilson County, Tennessee is closed due to a suspicious vehicle parked at a store “playing audio similar to the Christmas explosion in Nashville,” according to authorities.

The driver was stopped and has been detained, authorities said in a tweet.

Residents who live near the area have been evacuated.

Travelers are asked to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

NewsNation affiliate WKRN contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Saturday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery