Videos of BioPark animals’ activities draw thousands of views online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They draw thousands of views—videos of animals at the Albuquerque Biopark participating in fun activities. These videos are actually much more than just entertainment.

Karen the Hippo loves her ball. Yeti and Dash the snow leopards enjoy playing soccer, and Ricardo the Armadillo is a big fan of his treadmill.

These videos, posted on the BioPark Society’s Facebook page, draw tons of attention on social media. They’re adorable and sometimes funny, but the animals aren’t just doing tricks to make us smile.

In fact, they’re not doing tricks at all—this is part of the BioPark’s enrichment program. Zookeepers give the animals these activities to make sure each and every one of them is living their best life.

From elephant yoga to rhino soccer, and even a recent clip of the penguins getting adjusted to their new habitat—each activity has a purpose to keep the animals healthy and to teach us something new. The BioPark Society says one of its most viewed videos is Ricardo the Armadillo.

After posting the video of the snow leopards playing with their soccer balls, the BioPark Society received enough donations for the leopards to get a new ball every day for the rest of the year.