ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family’s breakfast was interrupted Wednesday morning by a family of bobcats.

Alma Rosa Delgado lives in North Albuquerque Acres and posted a video to NextDoor. She says her 17-year-old son, Diego, was eating an noticed the bobcats strolling through their patio. So, with a spoon in one hand and phone in the other, he started filming.

Delgado says her neighbors have been seeing an unusually high number of bobcats in the area recently.