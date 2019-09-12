UNM partners with Grubhub to offer online ordering

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has partnered with Grubhub to offer online ordering from on-campus dining facilities.

Students can now order food for pick-up from vendors on campus using payment methods including dining dollars and Lobo Cash. Then they can skip the line to grab their food.

“A lot of times in our program we have early morning classes and afternoon classes, so you kind of have to stay on campus, so you’re kind of stuck within the limits for quick food between classes. So I think it’s going to make a huge difference with that,” student Sophie Goetzmann said.

On-campus delivery is not available just yet, but the UNM food manager says they’re hoping to add that service in the near future. Students can add UNM through “campus dining” on the Grubhub app settings.