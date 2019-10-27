UNM Football loses to Hawaii in Homecoming Game 45-31

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football lost their fifth straight game on Saturday afternoon and still remain winless in conference play (2-6 overall, 0-4 MWC). The Lobos got off to a really bad start on Saturday against the Rainbow Warriors, as they led 35-3 at the half.

UNM would not give up in this game though, as they went on to outscore Hawaii 28-10 in the 2nd half. Ahmari Davis led started the action for UNM in the 2nd half, and finished with a career high of 200 rushing yards. Davis tacked on two touchdowns in this game, and Tevaka Tuioti would tack on two passing touchdowns in the 4th qtr.

Tuioti finished with 2 TD’s, 293 yards passing, but he also had 2 interceptions. UNM made a great late push, but it wasn’t enough. Five straight losses has to hurt this team, but they cant help but feel optimistic after how they finished out their game with Hawaii.

“As A team I think we learned that we have the potential, we have the ability to do it, we just are hindering ourselves with starting off slow. Today we showed ourselves that we have the potential to do it”, said UNM RB Ahmari Davis.

“You know, all in all I am proud of the way we fought in the 2nd half, like I said, I feel like we won the 2nd half. So, I feel like that is going to carry into the next game”, said UNM LB Alexander “Moana” Vainikolo.

“That’s the thing that I am most proud of, quite honestly, leaving this building today and it is that there is a heart beat, there is a pulse, there is a not give up, there is a fight to get better”, said UNM Head Coach Bob Davie.

UNM now moves on to play at Nevada next Saturday at 8:30pm.